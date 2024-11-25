Field hockey

Saint Joe's field hockey's magical ride ends in loss to Northwestern in final

Saint Joseph's Hawks players before game against Northwestern Wildcats.
Tim Fuller/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

What to Know

  • Maddie Zimmer and Ilse Tromp both had two goals and an assist in the first half and Northwestern beat Saint Joseph’s 5-0 in the championship match of the NCAA Division-I women’s field hockey tournament at Phyllis Ocker Field.
  • It was the second championship for the second-seeded Wildcats (23-1-0), who have played for the title in four straight seasons
  • No. 4 seed Saint Joseph’s (20-4-0) was in uncharted waters with its first trip to the final.
  • The Hawks eliminated top-seeded North Carolina in the semifinals. The Tar Heels have won the championship in half of their 22 trips to the final.

Maddie Zimmer and Ilse Tromp both had two goals and an assist in the first half and Northwestern beat Saint Joseph's 5-0 in the championship match of the NCAA Division-I women's field hockey tournament at Phyllis Ocker Field on Sunday.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

It was the second championship for the second-seeded Wildcats (23-1-0), who have played for the title in four straight seasons. Northwestern beat Liberty 2-0 in 2021 before losing to North Carolina the past two seasons.

No. 4 seed Saint Joseph's (20-4-0) was in uncharted waters with its first trip to the final. The Hawks eliminated top-seeded North Carolina in the semifinals to advance. The Tar Heels have won the championship in half of their 22 trips to the final.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Northwestern grabbed the lead 6:25 into the first quarter when Zimmer used an assist from Tromp to score. Zimmer had an assist on Olivia Bent-Cole's eighth goal of the season for a 2-0 advantage, and Tromp found the net with 25 seconds left with assists from Lauren Hunter and Ashley Sessa for a 3-0 lead.

Hunter and Sessa again had the helpers on Zimmer's 10th goal of the campaign, and Hunter and Regan Cornelius assisted on Tromp's 11th goal of the season 2:42 later for a 5-0 lead at halftime and that was that.

Annabel Skubisz finished with her school-record 14th shutout of the season for Northwestern. Zimmer and Tromp are the second duo to score multiple goals for their school in a championship match. Zimmer was named the tournament MVP.

Sports

In partnership with NBC Sports Philadelphia

Eagles blog 4 hours ago

Live updates: Eagles look to stay hot as they head out west, visit Rams

NFL Nov 19

How to watch Eagles vs. Rams on Sunday Night Football in Week 12

It was the second championship for Wildcats coach Tracey Fuchs.

Northwestern joins North Carolina and Old Dominion as the only schools to reach the championship match in four straight seasons. Six schools have won multiple titles.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.
Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Field hockeyColleges & Universities
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us