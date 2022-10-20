Nolan Arenado, Mookie Betts Headline 2022 Gold Glove Award Finalists

Nolan Arenado, Mookie Betts headline 2022 Gold Glove finalists originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
While the ALCS and NLCS are in full swing, baseball’s best fielders got some recognition on Thursday.
Rawlings announced the finalists for the 20 Gold Glove Awards up for grabs this year. Along with one for each position, the company is introducing a new trophy for utility players who thrive at multiple spots.
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado is aiming for his 10th Gold Glove win at the position. Arenado’s teammate, Paul Goldschmidt, and Anthony Rizzo of the New York Yankees, are both contending for their fifth Gold Glove at first base. In the outfield, Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts has a chance to earn his sixth distinction for his stellar fielding.
Here are all of the finalists for the American League and National League:
American League
Pitcher
- José Berríos, TOR
- Shane Bieber, CLE
- Jameson Taillon, NYY
Catcher
- Sean Murphy, OAK
- Cal Raleigh, SEA
- Jose Trevino, NYY
First base
- Luis Arraez, MIN
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr., TOR
- Anthony Rizzo, NYY
Second base
- Andrés Giménez, CLE
- Jonathan Schoop, DET
- Marcus Semien, TEX
Third base
- Matt Chapman, TOR
- José Ramírez, CLE
- Ramón Urías, BAL
Shortstop
- Xander Bogaerts, BOS
- Carlos Correa, MIN
- Jeremy Peña, HOU
Left field
Center field
- Cedric Mullins, BAL
- Myles Straw, CLE
- Michael A. Taylor, KC
Right field
- Jackie Bradley Jr., BOS/TOR
- Max Kepler, MIN
- Kyle Tucker, HOU
Utility
- DJ LeMahieu, NYY
- Whit Merrifield, KC/TOR
- Luis Rengifo, LAA
National League
Pitcher
- Tyler Anderson, LAD
- Corbin Burnes, MIL
- Max Fried, ATL
Catcher
- Travis d'Arnaud, ATL
- Tomás Nido, NYM
- J.T. Realmuto, PHI
First base
- Paul Goldschmidt, STL
- Matt Olson, ATL
- Christian Walker, ARI
Second base
- Jake Cronenworth, SD
- Tommy Edman, STL
- Brendan Rodgers, COL
Third base
- Nolan Arenado, STL
- Ke'Bryan Hayes, PIT
- Ryan McMahon, COL
Shortstop
- Ha-Seong Kim, SD
- Miguel Rojas, MIA
- Dansby Swanson, ATL
Left field
Center field
- Trent Grisham, SD
- Victor Robles, WSH
- Alek Thomas, ARI
Right field
- Mookie Betts, LAD
- Juan Soto, WSH/SD
- Daulton Varsho, ARI
Utility
- Brendan Donovan, STL
- Tommy Edman, STL
- Daulton Varsho, ARI