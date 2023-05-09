NJ Golf Club Tops List of America's Greatest Golf Courses, Again

How about this for a hole in one?

Golf Digest announced its annual list of America's 100 Greatest Golf Courses last week and a Camden County, New Jersey, golf course topped it for the 31st time.

Pine Valley Golf Club in Pine Valley was ranked the No. 1 golf course in America for 2023 by the magazine and 241 panelists.

According to Golf Digest, the course "blends all three schools of golf design—penal, heroic and strategic—often times on a single hole."

Pine Valley Golf Club has been ranked in the Top 2 since the magazine released its inaugural 100 greatest in 1985.

Just behind the South Jersey course, Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia (home of The Masters) takes the No. 2 spot. Cypress Point Golf Club in Pebble Beach, California, Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southhampton, New York, and Oakmont Country Club just outside Pittsburgh in Oakmont, Pennsylvania, round out the Top 5.

Merion Golf Club: East (No. 6) on the Main Line in Philadelphia's suburbs; Baltusrol Golf Club: Lower (No. 45) in Springfield, New Jersey; Somerset Hills Country Club (No. 57) in Bernardsville, New Jersey; Baltusrol Golf Club: Upper (No. 80), Plainfield Country Club (No. 82) in Edison, New Jersey; and Aronimink Golf Club (No. 95) in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, also made the Top 100 list.