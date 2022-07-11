Nike to release new SB Dunks honoring Phillies-Mets rivalry originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Battle of the Broads is shifting toward the shoe game.

Nike is set to launch two new SB Dunks as part of its MLB “Bubble Gum” pack, and the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets will have new team-based kicks to honor the history and rivalry between the two sides:

The Nike SB Dunk Low and Dunk High return in the “Phillies” and “Mets” colorways inspired by the rivalry between the two NL East teams, releasing Thursday, July 14. pic.twitter.com/3XsaVMqVKd — swoosh supply (@swooshsupply) July 10, 2022

The Phillies’ SB Dunk Lows takes inspiration from their iconic 1980s uniforms. Valor blue suede uppers resemble the jersey colors while the burgundy and white swooshes on each side replicate the “P” logo embroidered on the chest.

The Mets’ SB Dunk Highs focuses on the team’s gray road jersey, with cloud gray suede uppers dominating the colorway. The swoosh fuses rush blue and and team orange to resemble the “New York” lettering and number embroidered across the chest of the jersey.

Both shoes will launch on SNKRS on July 14 at 10 a.m. ET. Philadelphia’s version will retail for $115 while the Mets’ pair will retail for $125.

Nike is planning to release another rivalry set to go with the “Bubble Gum” pack, though this time it will feature two NL West foes: the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers. No release date has been made available yet.