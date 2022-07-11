MLB

Nike to Release New SB Dunks Honoring Phillies-Mets Rivalry

The Phillies and Mets are joining Nike's "Bubble Gum" shoe pack

By Sanjesh Singh

Nike to release new SB Dunks honoring Phillies-Mets rivalry originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Battle of the Broads is shifting toward the shoe game. 

Nike is set to launch two new SB Dunks as part of its MLB “Bubble Gum” pack, and the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets will have new team-based kicks to honor the history and rivalry between the two sides:

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Phillies’ SB Dunk Lows takes inspiration from their iconic 1980s uniforms. Valor blue suede uppers resemble the jersey colors while the burgundy and white swooshes on each side replicate the “P” logo embroidered on the chest. 

The Mets’ SB Dunk Highs focuses on the team’s gray road jersey, with cloud gray suede uppers dominating the colorway. The swoosh fuses rush blue and and team orange to resemble the “New York” lettering and number embroidered across the chest of the jersey. 

Sports

In partnership with NBC Sports Philadelphia

50 mins ago

Manchester United Manager Says Cristiano Ronaldo Is ‘Not for Sale'

Dallas Cowboys 2 hours ago

Former Cowboys RB Marion Barber's Cause of Death Determined

Both shoes will launch on SNKRS on July 14 at 10 a.m. ET. Philadelphia’s version will retail for $115 while the Mets’ pair will retail for $125. 

Nike is planning to release another rivalry set to go with the “Bubble Gum” pack, though this time it will feature two NL West foes: the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers. No release date has been made available yet. 

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

MLBPhiladelphia PhilliesNew York Mets
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Wawa Welcome America Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us