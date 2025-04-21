How long is the Maple Leafs' NHL-record Stanley Cup drought?

The Toronto Maple Leafs own the second-most Stanley Cup titles in NHL history. But it’s been over a half-century since their last championship triumph.

Toronto in the 2025 NHL playoffs is looking to snap the longest Stanley Cup drought of all time at 57 years.

The Maple Leafs this season won the Atlantic Division with 108 points, finishing atop their division in a full regular season for the first time since 1999-2000. That set up a first-round Battle of Ontario, with the Leafs and Ottawa Senators meeting in the playoffs for the first time since 2004. Toronto jumped out to a 1-0 series lead over Ottawa on Sunday.

So, will this finally be the year that the Leafs bring Lord Stanley back to Toronto? As Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Co. attempt to end the franchise's championship drought, here's a look at the Leafs' Stanley Cup history:

When was the last time the Maple Leafs won the Stanley Cup?

The Leafs' most recent Stanley Cup championship came in the 1966-67 season.

What's the longest Stanley Cup drought in NHL history?

Toronto's current championship drought is the longest in NHL history. Failing to hoist the Cup this year would extend the title-less streak to 58 years.

The Buffalo Sabres and Vancouver Canucks both are mired in title droughts of 50-plus years, as well. Buffalo and Vancouver joined the NHL in the 1970-71 season and neither has won a Stanley Cup in the 54 years since. The Canucks have reached three Stanley Cup Finals (1982, 1994, 2011) and the Sabres have reached two (1975, 1999).

When was the last time the Maple Leafs made the Stanley Cup Final?

The Leafs' 1966-67 championship campaign also stands as their last appearance in the Stanley Cup Final. That means the Original Six franchise hasn't reached the Cup Final in the expansion era (since the 1967-68 season).

The Leafs last appeared in the conference final in the 2002 postseason.

How many Stanley Cup Finals have the Maple Leafs made?

Toronto has reached the Cup Final 21 times, trailing only the Montreal Canadiens (33 appearances) and Detroit Red Wings (24 appearances) for the most in NHL history.

How many Stanley Cups have the Maple Leafs won?

The Leafs were victorious in 13 of those 21 Cup Finals. Only the 23-time champion Canadiens have won more Stanley Cups than Toronto.

Here's a full look at Toronto's Stanley Cup Final history (years listed are when Cup Finals were played):

1967: Beat Montreal Canadiens

1964: Beat Detroit Red Wings

1963: Beat Detroit Red Wings

1962: Beat Chicago Blackhawks

1960: Lost to Montreal Canadiens

1959: Lost to Montreal Canadiens

1951: Beat Montreal Canadiens

1949: Beat Detroit Red Wings

1948: Beat Detroit Red Wings

1947: Beat Montreal Canadiens

1945: Beat Detroit Red Wings

1942: Beat Detroit Red Wings

1940: Lost to New York Rangers

1939: Lost to Boston Bruins

1938: Lost to Chicago Blackhawks

1936: Lost to Detroit Red Wings

1935: Lost to Montreal Maroons

1933: Lost to New York Rangers

1932: Beat New York Rangers

1922: Beat Vancouver Millionaires

1918: Beat Vancouver Millionaires

Who is the Maple Leafs' head coach?

Craig Berube is in his first season as Toronto's bench boss. The 59-year-old boasts nine years of NHL head coaching experience following previous stops with the Philadelphia Flyers and St. Louis Blues.

Berube coached the Blues to their first-ever Stanley Cup title in 2019.