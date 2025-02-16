Why Devils' coach took trip to ‘hockey wonderland' on NHL break

QUEBEC CITY — Sheldon Keefe was walking the main concourse of the Videotron Centre just like everyone else.

After all, he's not just a hockey coach; he's also a hockey dad.

With the NHL on break for the 4 Nations Face-Off, the Devils' head coach didn't get too far away from the rink.

On Saturday, he was at the Quebec International Peewee Hockey Tournament. His son Wyatt Keefe plays for the Oakville Rangers, a team the Flyers' peewees have an exhibition game against on Monday.

The historic tournament provides a hockey hotbed in frigid and snowy Quebec City. If you're a hockey person, you live for it.

"Indeed," Keefe said Saturday. "As much as I'd love to be somewhere warm, I played in this tournament as a youngster myself. So when my son had a chance to play in it and the timing worked that I could come and watch him here, you take advantage of it. You embrace the elements and enjoy being here. It's a hockey wonderland right here."

Keefe was on the Toronto Young Nationals in 1994, one of the years former Flyer Simon Gagne played in the tournament. Keefe also went on to make the NHL and had John Tortorella as a coach when the two were with the Lightning. Being back in Quebec City this weekend had Keefe reliving some memories.

"I think the tournament has grown and evolved and is modernized and all that, but what I remember is the hype, the people," he said. "Skating onto the ice with a crowd like this for the first time was pretty numbing for a youngster. The kids are really excited and it's more than just the on-ice that I remember. And that's what we're experiencing now, my son is enjoying all the off-ice festivities that go with it."

After spending parts of five seasons as the Maple Leafs' head coach and making the playoffs in every one, Keefe is in his first season with New Jersey. His Devils hold a playoff spot in third place of the Metropolitan Division. They saw the Flyers three times in January, a stretch that included a home-and-home set.

The Flyers are 2-1-0 against New Jersey. The clubs have one more matchup March 9 in Philadelphia.

"They gave it to us pretty good down in Philly and I loved the way that our guys responded at home," Keefe said. "Certainly felt some of that history there, it was great to be a part of it."