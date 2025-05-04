A look at Flyers' odds for NHL draft lottery 2025

With seven picks in the first two rounds, the Flyers will have a busy NHL draft this summer.

And they're about to learn the position of their top overall pick.

The 2025 NHL draft lottery is Monday, May 5, at 7 p.m. ET in Secaucus, New Jersey. ESPN will broadcast the event and it can be live streamed here.

The Flyers lost 15 of their last 21 games this season to finish with the fourth-best lottery odds. They have a 9.5 percent chance to grab the No. 1 overall pick. They're most likely to pick between fourth and sixth.

Per Tankathon.com, here are the Flyers' odds for each pick:

• No. 1 — 9.5 percent

• No. 2 — 9.5 percent

• No. 3 — 0.3 percent

• No. 4 — 15.4 percent

• No. 5 — 44.6 percent

• No. 6 — 20.8 percent

On Monday night, there will be a live lottery drawing for both the No. 1 and No. 2 selections. Once the top two spots are drawn, the remaining teams will be slotted in the order of their regular-season finish.

In March 2021, the league modified the lottery format, which makes only the top 11 seeds eligible to receive the first overall pick, so a team can only jump 10 spots.

Here are the chances for each lottery club at winning the first overall draw:

• Sharks — 18.5 percent

• Blackhawks — 13.5 percent

• Predators — 11.5 percent

• Flyers — 9.5 percent

• Bruins — 8.5 percent

• Kraken — 7.5 percent

• Sabres — 6.5 percent

• Ducks — 6.0 percent

• Penguins — 5.0 percent

• Islanders — 3.5 percent

• Rangers — 3.0 percent

• Red Wings — 2.5 percent

• Blue Jackets — 2.0 percent

• Utah — 1.5 percent

• Canucks — 0.5 percent

• Flames — 0.5 percent

Right now, the Flyers have 11 selections in the June 27-28 draft, including three first-rounders and four second-rounders.

"There are all kinds of possibilities here," general manager Danny Briere said a little over two weeks ago. "I think it's really exciting going into it. It's powerful to have so many picks like that. I think a lot of teams will be wanting to have discussions with us to make some things happen — teams that don’t have picks or teams that want to tweak things."

Last summer, the Flyers made seven picks, a draft class headlined by 13th overall selection Jett Luchanko. The previous summer, the Flyers made 10 picks, starting with Matvei Michkov at seventh overall. The 20-year-old rookie winger led the Flyers in goals this season with 26.

More: How Michkov embraced a 'boring process' to become an even greater scorer

Three summers ago, the Flyers picked in the top five for the first time since 2017. They took Cutter Gauthier at fifth overall. The Flyers were forced to trade him in January 2024 because he didn't want to play for the organization.

The last time the Flyers finished with a pick in the top three overall was 2017, when they improbably climbed from the 13th position to No. 2. They had a 2.4 percent chance at the second pick that summer and landed it, selecting Nolan Patrick out of the WHL.

The center's time in Philadelphia did not pan out the way some had hoped and anticipated. Following a 30-point rookie season and a 31-point Year 2, Patrick missed all of 2019-20 as he battled a migraine disorder. After playing 52 of 56 games in the shortened 2020-21 campaign, Patrick was dealt away in the July 2021 Ryan Ellis trade.