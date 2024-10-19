Here's everything that's new to Wells Fargo Center for Flyers 2024-25 season

After a four-game west coast road trip to kick off their season, the Flyers head back to Philadelphia for their home opener Saturday against the Canucks.

Depite a 1-2-1 start to the season, the beginning of the 2024-25 campaign has lived up to the early hype — two rookies in Matvei Michkov and Jett Luchanko, a confident Sam Ersson in net and drastic improvements to the power play.

Wells Fargo Center is matching the energy on the ice with new upgrades to help elevate the fan experience.

What can you expect at the South Philly arena for the games? Let’s dive in to what’s new:

APPAREL

Last year, Wells Fargo Center brought their retail business in house. With a year under their belt, they’re debuting a full line for the first time this fall.

The new offerings focus on lifestyle and highlight traditional styles, with the addition of expanded items for women and children. Multiple brands will be featured throughout the building including Travis Matthew, Sport Design Sweden, Line Change, ‘47 Brand, Pro Standard and Mitchell and Ness.

“Our first retail line has been in the making for over a year with a focus on the authentic Philadelphia fan,” said Wells Fargo Center’s Senior Vice President of Marketing, Christine Mina. “We are really booking forward to unveiling the new collections and new shopping experiences this fall.”

NEW LOCATIONS

In addition to upgrades at the OutPHItters team stores, two new shopping locations will be open on the main concourse.

Threads: Will include select fashion-forward and trendy items where fans can find new statement pieces to add to their game-day wardrobes.

The Vault: Will have a throwback vibe, featuring vintage-inspired items that are geared toward honoring the rich sports history in Philadelphia.

Said Vice President of Retail Adrienne Briones-Carlson: “We’ve based most of our creative decisions on direct feedback from those who wear it — our fans. The expectations from sports fans on their retail has evolved over the last several years and we’re excited to offer aspirational, high-quality and affordable items for every type of fan.

“We’ll of course always have the traditional jerseys and T-shirts but now have a robust variety of transitional, fashion-forward items that fans can wear not only to games but express their fandom through fashion every day.”

SHOP UPGRADES

The team at Wells Fargo Center has instituted major overhauls of the in-person shopping experience. At the two OutPHItters team stores, you’ll notice a new design and layout changes, in addition to aesthetic improvements like added mannequins for better visual representation and more televisions located throughout so no game action will be missed.

Also being introduced is a new state-of-the-art RFID technology that has been proven to streamline efficiency by speeding up transactions from minutes to seconds. WFC partnered with industry leader EXO to bring in the new checkout technology.

