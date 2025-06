It's crunch time for the Flyers as they close in on the June 27-28 NHL draft.

The club has 11 picks, including three first-rounders and four second-rounders. More on that here.

General manager Danny Briere and assistant general manager Brent Flahr will hold their pre-draft press conference Tuesday at 11 a.m. ET. You can stream it live here on our YouTube page.