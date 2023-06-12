Camillo leaving Comcast Spectacor, Flyers' leadership group

A month ago, Valerie Camillo was leading a press conference to introduce the Flyers’ leadership group, a day the organization was calling a new era of orange.

On Monday, news broke that Camillo has decided to leave Comcast Spectacor, which owns the Flyers, effective July 1, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Crossing Broad's Anthony SanFilippo first reported the news.

Camillo was the president and CEO of Spectacor Sports & Entertainment. She had been with the company for five years.

Comcast Spectacor chairman and CEO and Flyers governor Dan Hilferty sent out the following message to company employees Monday morning:

“As one of our senior leaders, Valerie has helped successfully drive many of our businesses forward. Since joining the company just a few months ago, I have been excited about her work on transforming the Wells Fargo Center into a new, state-of-the-art arena, as well as by the business development opportunities for the Philadelphia Flyers, Philadelphia Wings, and Maine Mariners.

“As Valerie departs, her leadership team will continue to work in collaboration with me. Additionally, with our recent hiring of Keith Jones as president of hockey operations and Danny Briere as general manager of the Philadelphia Flyers, I’m energized by the leadership team we have in place on the hockey side of our company. That, on top of the outstanding work being done by all of you across the organization, I’m excited about our company’s future.

“I’d like to thank Valerie for all she has done for Comcast Spectacor, and I wish her the very best in her future endeavors.”

Camillo's departure is the latest in significant changes upstairs for the Flyers over the last three months. In March, Chuck Fletcher was fired from his role as president and GM. Later that month, Dave Scott, the head of ownership, announced his retirement. Hilferty is now his successor, with Jones and Briere taking over for Fletcher.

Earlier this month, the Flyers made other changes in hockey ops personnel.