Trial start date for sexual assault case involving Hart anticipated to be set on June 11

The start date of the trial for the sexual assault case involving Carter Hart and four other players from the 2018 Canadian world junior team could come out in about a month.

When the case appears in court June 11, the trial start date is anticipated to be scheduled, a spokesperson for the Ontario superior court confirmed Wednesday to NBC Sports Philadelphia. As reported in April, it does not appear that the trial will begin until after the 2024-25 NHL season is underway.

The Flyers open training camp in September and the regular season in October.

Hart has been away from the team since Jan. 23, when he requested and was granted an indefinite leave of absence.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

On Feb. 5, London, Ontario police announced it had charged Hart, the Flames' Dillon Dube, the Devils' Cal Foote and Michael McLeod and former NHLer Alex Formenton with sexual assault, stemming from a June 2018 incident.

A week after the goaltender left the Flyers, Hart's legal representation stated that "he is innocent and will provide a full response to this false allegation in the proper forum, a court of law."

At Danny Briere's end-of-the-season press conference April 19, the general manager did not have any update on Hart's status. The Flyers plan to go into camp with Samuel Ersson and Ivan Fedotov forming their goaltending tandem.

Hart, who turns 26 years old in August, will be a restricted free agent this offseason. He was on the final year of a three-year, $11.937 million contract. In June, the Flyers can extend him a qualifying offer to retain his rights.

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube