Konecny has quietly been ‘terrific' while also helping Michkov

VOORHEES, N.J. — Maybe it's just expected now.

Or maybe it's because Matvei Michkov has everyone so excited.

But Travis Konecny has played like the guy for the Flyers and nobody seems to be making a big deal about it (including this writer).

"You should," John Tortorella said.

Because Konecny has been that good. On the heels of signing an eight-year, $70 million contract extension, he has been there every night. Konecny entered Monday leading the Flyers in goals (11), assists (14), power play goals (five) and shorthanded goals (one). He's playing 21:15 minutes per game, the most among Flyers forwards. And he's among the NHL's top 20 scorers with 25 points through 21 games, putting him on pace for 98 points.

"He makes plays that, breaking down the tape, he's all over the scoring sheet," Tortorella said Monday at morning skate. "A team that struggles for offense, he is constantly all over it. I just think he is such a good player.

"As I always say, my coaching with him is to make sure I remind him he has got to do some of the other things, too, and not be too reckless. Understanding situational play. That's the biggest thing, is understanding situational play because he wants to make a play all the time. There are sometimes in the game where you just may have to push it by a D, get a change or go forecheck it. But he has been terrific."

Starting his NHL career as a 19-year-old, Konecny has gone from a young complementary piece to an all-situation player. Part of a young player's development is finding what it takes to be consistent. Now 27 and one of the Flyers' leaders, Konecny is noticeable every game.

Very much the team's heartbeat.

"I think every player, if you look at it, has to show up and do their job every night," Konecny said Monday after morning skate. "It's just part of the game, whatever it is you have to do or whatever you can do that night to contribute, do your best and that's kind of the way I look at it.

"Whether it's forechecking, bringing energy, some nights it's roughin' it up a little bit. Whatever it is, you kind of get into the rhythm of the game and you find what's working and what's not and you kind of go from there. And just make sure you're limiting your mistakes and being effective."

A player that has fed off Konecny's energy has been the team's 19-year-old phenom from Russia. Similar to Konecny, Michkov plays with a don't-back-down-from-anything mentality. The two wingers have shown chemistry on the power play. They connected for the game-winning goal two days ago in the Flyers' 3-2 OT decision over the Blackhawks.

"He's great," Konecny said. "Obviously there are just going to be growing pains with every kid. I couldn't even imagine what was said about me at his age, you know? I was all over the place. It took me a while to figure it out. And that's what I find so impressive about him is there are not that many. I call them, like, junior habits, when you switch levels, there are just those habits you have. He's working hard, you can see, we did some film, he's working hard at his defensive game and playing on the right side of the puck."

Offensively, Michkov has been as advertised. He entered Monday leading all rookies in goals (seven), points (16), power play goals (four), power play assists (five) and overtime goals (two).

"The age he's at and the plays he's able to make already against the NHL's best players, it's pretty impressive," Konecny said. "He has got a bright future and it has been a lot of fun working with him.

"I honestly don't talk to him a ton about hockey, there are little plays here and there; it's more just make sure he's enjoying himself at the rink. Hockey's just a small part of everything else that goes on. Just try to make sure he's having fun every day and has got a smile on his face."

