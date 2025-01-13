Konecny on Farabee: ‘He's a huge part of this team,' Flyers' standard

VOORHEES, N.J. — Travis Konecny has been there before.

He was benched as a 23-year-old by Alain Vigneault. He sat as a 19-year-old rookie under Dave Hakstol.

He's not worried about Joel Farabee.

"It's definitely hard, I've been through it a couple of times," Konecny said after morning skate. "I'm sure he has dealt with that stuff. Beezer's not a young guy anymore, Beezer has been around for quite a while, he's handling it fine. No one really needs to come up to him, he knows how to handle it himself. We know when he's called upon again, he'll be ready to go."

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Farabee will be a healthy scratch for a second straight game Monday when the Flyers host the defending champion Panthers (7 p.m. ET/NBCSP). The 24-year-old winger saw his ironman streak of 216 games come to an end Saturday night. He had to watch the Flyers roll the Ducks, 6-0, at a spirited Wells Fargo Center.

A head coach seldom changes their lineup after such a convincing win, which makes Farabee have to wait his turn.

"It's not easy taking him out," John Tortorella said Saturday morning. "Sometimes you take out players for punitive stuff, sometimes you take players out just to let them get away from it for a bit. So this isn't punitive. I need to get him playing better.

"The guy cares. His name's being bounced around during the [trade] deadline and all this; he wants to be here. I am not going to give up on it."

Before becoming a cornerstone of the Flyers, the 27-year-old Konecny dealt with his share of trade speculation. With a team that's still rebuilding and having "constant evaluation," players like Farabee will have their future debated.

But he remains a player with a promising track record. Just last season, Farabee had a career year.

"He's a big part of this team, of course he is," Konecny said. "You see what he does every time he's on the ice. He's one of those guys that makes the right play and he's someone that people need to watch. When the game needs to be simplified, Beezer always tries to be a good example of that — good changes, puck management, when you need to make a play, when you don't. He's always a guy that people should be watching as far as the standard. He's a huge part of this team."

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Simplecast | RSS | Watch on YouTube