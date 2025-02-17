Tough OT loss in opener doesn't overshadow atmosphere for Flyers' peewees

QUEBEC CITY — Consistent and hearty chants of "let's go Flyers" were heard from section 109.

Youngsters in orange and black went down near the boards to watch and cheer.

Playing under the bright lights of the Videotron Centre, an arena that can hold over 18,000 people, the 12-year-old Flyers felt like the actual Flyers in their Quebec International Peewee Hockey Tournament opener Sunday night.

"I love the support that we get," team leader Rob Baer said. "You watch some of the other games in this tournament, there aren't too many teams that have the support that the Flyers' team has. They're up there, they're vocal, they're in section 109 every game, everybody's wearing Flyers gear and jerseys. It feels like you're in the Wells Fargo Center. The boys hear that on the bench and they're joining in the chants and tapping their sticks. It's a cool thing.

"Obviously we all wish the end result was a little bit different in this one, but the beauty of this tournament is you get a second chance. And we have our second chance on Tuesday and we'll take advantage of it."

With just 36 seconds left on the clock, the Flyers fell in overtime, 3-2, to a formidable Detroit Honeybaked squad. Rylan Myers and Harry Marshall scored the Flyers' goals, while Gavin Erb, Carmen Bock, Ervinas Vitrinas and Caide Kilgallen all had assists.

Jake Amacher was excellent between the pipes, making a huge save with 13.8 seconds left in regulation to force OT.

"He played phenomenal," assistant coach Tyler Hostetter said.

The Flyers fired up their crowd by grabbing a 2-0 lead in the first period. They would have made John Tortorella proud with their togetherness, jumping in front of pucks and playing up the ice.

"Especially in the first period, we had a heck of a game," head coach Ben Souders said. "I thought we were the better team and then toward the end of the game, I don't know if it was legs or what, but it seemed like we kind of got away from what was making us successful. That's also a really good hockey team that we just played against. We knew they were going to come after us, we knew they were going to play their best game."

The Flyers form their team through open tryouts with the top players in the Philadelphia region. The kids come from different teams and have had around five games, including exhibitions, and 10 practices together.

Detroit Honeybaked is the ninth-ranked team in the country, having played close to 60 games.

"That team skates together all year, they've been together since September," Souders said. "The fact that we're going toe to toe with those guys, it says a lot about these boys."

Detroit Honeybaked tied the game with a power play goal. It came on a nasty shot 25 seconds into the third period. They won it with a power play goal off a rebound.

The tournament becomes a single-elimination event, regardless of whether a team wins or loses its opener. The Flyers next face the Long Island Stars on Tuesday morning at the Pavillon Guy-Lafleur.

Hostetter enjoyed seeing his players have the chance to compete at the NHL-sized Videotron Centre.

"Oh yeah, it's awesome," he said. "They love the experience. Unfortunately we're going to have to go to the other rink now and climb our way back into this rink. I think the boys will be ready to do it."

For Baer, watching the kids, parents and billets soak up the magnitude of the event is what makes the work all worth it.

"It's very rewarding," he said. "I know that it's coming, but other people don't realize until they get here and they're in that environment and they feel it for themselves. It's rewarding and it's a really special thing to be a part of."