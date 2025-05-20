Philadelphia Flyers

Meet Stanley, the Philadelphia Flyers' newest (and furriest) team member

You can learn more about Stanley when he makes a special visit on NBC10's Philly Live at 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, May 20, 2025

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Philadelphia Flyers just made their most heartwarming roster addition yet — meet Stanley, the team’s brand-new service dog in training.

Don't worry, this little guy won't be shoving guys around on the ice. Officials said that in about two years, Stanley will become a companion for a veteran.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE
Comcast Spectacor
Comcast Spectacor

Flyers fans chose the name “Stanley” as a playful nod to the Stanley Cup.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

You can learn more about Stanley when he makes a special visit on NBC10's Philly Live at 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia Flyerscritter cornerFlyers
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us