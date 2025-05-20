Meet Stanley, the Philadelphia Flyers' newest (and furriest) team member

The Philadelphia Flyers just made their most heartwarming roster addition yet — meet Stanley, the team’s brand-new service dog in training.
Don't worry, this little guy won't be shoving guys around on the ice. Officials said that in about two years, Stanley will become a companion for a veteran.
Flyers fans chose the name “Stanley” as a playful nod to the Stanley Cup.
You can learn more about Stanley when he makes a special visit on NBC10's Philly Live at 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.