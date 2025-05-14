Flyers news

Source: Michkov not injured as passenger in reported car accident

The 20-year-old rookie led the Flyers in goals

By Jordan Hall

Matvei Michkov
Kyle Ross/USA Today Images

Matvei Michkov was uninjured as a passenger in a car accident, a source confirmed Tuesday night to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

The incident occurred in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, according to a report by Alexey Shevchenko of Sport-Express, a Russian media outlet. In the report, via Daria Tuboltseva of RG.org, the vehicle was a rental under Michkov's name.

The Flyers' 20-year-old winger wrapped up his first NHL season last month. He put up 63 points in 80 games. His team-leading 26 goals led all NHL rookies.

The Russian native arrived to the Flyers last summer two years earlier than anticipated.

