Laughton back with Flyers, Poehling skates in recovery from head injury

VOORHEES, N.J. — The Flyers were happy to see Scott Laughton at Sunday's practice after the alternate captain had to miss the last three games because of a personal family matter.

Laughton is a beloved guy in the team's locker room. He's also a valuable player with his positional versatility and secondary scoring.

"You miss a guy like that around the room, he's always a vocal presence and keeping things light," Owen Tippett said. "To have him back, I think it's a good boost for our group and a nice little reset to have him around again."

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The Flyers are trying to stabilize Monday after losing their last two games by a combined score of 9-2. They welcome the Devils, a team they beat eight days ago, when Laughton last played.

"Obviously he had to take a leave, just being here for him and happy to have him back," Travis Sanheim said. "He's a big part of this team, big part of this locker room, so we're excited to have him back. I'm sure he's looking forward to getting back with us, as well."

The Flyers also saw Ryan Poehling return to the ice as he recovers from a head injury. The 26-year-old center skated before practice in a tracksuit under the watch of head athletic trainer Tommy Alva.

Poehling suffered the injury 10 days ago when he took an illegal check to the head against the Islanders. There has been no timetable for his return.

"I've been in Poehling's situation before and it's not fun," Tippett said. "There are a lot of hidden variables that go into it that a lot of people don't understand and it can be tough to stay in it and not get frustrated. Just him being around the room and getting back on the ice, it's a big motivator for him and for us to see him back."

While Tippett can relate to Poehling's injury, he knows the recovery can be different for everyone.

"The most you can do is just check in," he said. "He has been through it before, too. With something like that, you wake up in the morning not knowing how you're going to feel. To see his progress and to get him back on the ice, that's one of the biggest steps to getting back."

Maxim Tsyplakov, who delivered the hit on Poehling, didn't receive a penalty during the game but was given a three-game suspension the next day.

"Unfortunate with Poehls, the hit he had to take," Sanheim said. "We knew in real time how bad the hit was. Obviously [the officials] didn't feel it was. Later on, we find out that it was a three-game suspension. He means a lot to us."

Laughton and Poehling are key pieces to the Flyers' bottom six and penalty kill.

"Both big, important guys in this locker room," Sanheim said. "Good character guys, good leaders. They bring it every night. ... It would mean a lot to get both of them back."

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Simplecast | RSS | Watch on YouTube