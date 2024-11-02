Flyers news

Ersson leaves Flyers vs. Bruins in first period

The team's No. 1 netminder had given up just one goal over his previous two starts, both wins

By Jordan Hall

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Flyers saw an unsettling development Saturday afternoon in the first period of their game against the Bruins at the Wells Fargo Center.

Samuel Ersson had to exit just 7:36 minutes into the action after talking with head athletic trainer Tommy Alva.

It's uncertain what caused Ersson to depart. There was no immediate word on his status.

The goaltender made a save 53 seconds prior to leaving. The kick stop resulted in Ersson losing his skate blade, which was quickly fixed by assistant equipment manager John Peters.

Aleksei Kolosov took over in net as Ersson went up the tunnel with Alva.

The Flyers really can't afford to lose Ersson for any extended period of time. He's their No. 1 and had allowed just one goal over his previous two starts, both wins for the Flyers. The team's backup situation is precarious at best with two rookies in Kolosov and Ivan Fedotov.

This article tagged under:

Flyers news
