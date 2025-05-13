Tocchet, Flyers a match? Coach's decision reportedly could come soon

If Rick Tocchet is Danny Briere's top target, the Flyers might be close to finding out if the feeling is mutual.

TSN's Darren Dreger reported Tuesday that "strong indications" point to Tocchet "soon" landing another NHL head coaching job. Per the report, the Flyers, Bruins and Kraken are "believed to be among the top contenders." Also, according to the report, the Flyers "want to be aggressive."

Tocchet became a free agent two weeks ago when his tenure ended with the Canucks. Vancouver president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford said Tocchet wanted to be closer to his family on the Eastern part of the United States.

That and many other connections made the Flyers look like a clear-cut spot for Tocchet. The 61-year-old adores the city and franchise. He's in the Flyers Hall of Fame. He and Briere were teammates with the Coyotes and he was a Flyers teammate with president of hockey operations Keith Jones.

"I'm sure the players will tell you, there's no better place to play," Tocchet said in November 2021 at his Flyers Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

We'll see if that place becomes Tocchet's NHL home again. We profiled his candidacy for the Flyers' job here.

