Miss dollar dogs? Flyers holding nights of cheap eats during 2024-25 season

Philadelphia Flyers' 2024-25 promotional schedule includes dollar dog and pretzel nights, Pride Night and a Gritty night light giveaway

By Dan Stamm

Summer is coming to an end without dollar dogs at the Phillies' ballpark, however, with the change of season comes a chance for Philadelphia sports fans to gobble down on cheap meat on buns in another arena.

🌭 The Philadelphia Flyers on Monday unveiled their 2024-25 promotional schedule for games at the Wells Fargo Center. Included among the theme nights and giveaways were two special nights dedicated to Dietz & Watson dollar hot dogs.

Flyers Dollar Dog Nights are scheduled for Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, against the Colorado Avalanche and Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, against the Florida Panthers.

$1 food includes more than just hot dogs this Flyers season

The cheap food fun doesn't stop with those games as fans can buy $1 Super Pretzels 🥨 during the Thursday, March 27, 2025, games against the Montreal Canadiens and grab $1 Turkey Hill ice cream 🍨 during the Saturday, April 12, 2025, game against the New York Islanders.

What freebies can Flyers fans get?

One buck too much? How about free?

Giveaways during the 2024-25 season include home opener t-shirts on Sunday, Oct. 19, vs. Vancouver Canucks; Flyers fanny packs on Saturday, Oct. 26, vs. Minnesota Wild; a Coors Light giveaway on Thursday, March 13, vs. Tampa Bay Lightning; and a Flyers placemat on Saturday, March 15, vs. Carolina Hurricanes.

The highlight (or maybe it's just nightmare fuel) of the giveaways has to be the Gritty night light giveaway for fans during the Saturday, Feb. 22, game against Edmonton.

Theme nights and community fun during 2024 Flyers season

Fans of Star Wars (Nov. 16), Halloween (Oct. 31) and Marvel (March 8) all have theme nights for them.

Community night include military appreciation on Monday, Nov. 11, Pride Night on Jan. 21 and the March 4 PAL game.

There are plenty of other promotions set for the 2024-25 Flyers season. Click here to get tickets to the game you don't want to miss.

