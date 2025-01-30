Flyers news

Tippett misses Flyers vs. Islanders game after hit from Dillon

Tippett exited Wednesday's loss early in the second period after taking a hit from the Devils' Dillon

By Jordan Hall

John Tortorella didn't have much of an update on Owen Tippett aside from the news that the 25-year-old winger wouldn't be available Thursday night.

Tippett missed the Flyers' game against the Islanders a night after taking a heavy open-ice hit from Devils defenseman Brenden Dillon. The play happened early in the second period of the Flyers' 5-0 loss to New Jersey at the Prudential Center. Tippett left under his own power, but did not return.

As the club's only healthy extra forward, Rodrigo Abols drew into the lineup for Tippett.

Losing Tippett for any period of time would be a blow to the Flyers. He's one of their top offensive talents, ranking third on the team with 30 points (14 goals, 16 assists) through 52 games. He also leads the club in shots (128) and even strength goals (14).

