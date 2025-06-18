‘That's how tight it is' — Eklund could interest Flyers among international prospects

The 2025 NHL draft is a huge one for the Flyers' rebuild.

Not only does Danny Briere have a lot of high-round picks at his disposal, but he also could be creative in how he uses them.

"There are all kinds of possibilities here," the Flyers' general manager said in April. "I think it's really exciting going into it. It's powerful to have so many picks like that. I think a lot of teams will be wanting to have discussions with us to make some things happen — teams that don't have picks or teams that want to tweak things."

So it's a busy time for the Flyers leading up to the draft, which will be held June 27-28. The first round is Friday at 7 p.m. ET, while Rounds 2-7 are Saturday starting at noon ET.

"There are really good players in this draft," TSN director of scouting Craig Button said May 27 in a phone interview with NBC Sports Philadelphia. "Maybe people say it's not a good draft; I'm not buying it. I think this draft has got lots of good players."

The Flyers are slotted to make 11 picks, including three first-rounders and four second-rounders. Their first-round selections will come at No. 6 (own pick), No. 22 (Sean Walker trade) and No. 31 (Oilers trade).

Before the draft arrives, we're breaking down first-round targets for the Flyers.

Next up:

Victor Eklund

Position: Winger

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 169

Shoots: Right

Team: Djurgarden

Scouting report

A goal scorer who competes fervently for the puck, Eklund is in a close race with fellow Swede and teammate Anton Frondell to be the top international player in this draft.

NHL Central Scouting has Frondell at No. 1 and Eklund at No. 2.

"I think they're 1a. and 1b. — that's how tight it is," Dan Marr, the vice president of NHL Central Scouting, said last Wednesday in a phone interview with NBC Sports Philadelphia. "They're two different style players, but they're both potential impact players."

Playing against men in HockeyAllsvenskan, a pro league a tier below the SHL, Eklund had 19 goals, 12 assists and a plus-16 rating in 42 games this season for Djurgarden.

The 18-year-old also recorded two goals, four assists, 23 shots and a plus-7 rating in seven games for Team Sweden at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship.

"This is going to be a good top end of the draft for Swedish players," Marr, who worked in scouting and player development for over 20 years, said. "There could be six Swedish players that go in the top round, it would not surprise me. Frondell and Eklund are at the top."

Eklund has good bloodlines to boot. His older brother is William Eklund, who went seventh overall to the Sharks in 2021. EliteProspects.com has the younger Eklund as the ninth-best player in the draft, while Button has him at No. 10.

Fit with Flyers

There's a lot to like with Eklund's motor and offensive strengths. Ideally, he'd be bigger and play down the middle, but the Flyers don't mind a smaller forward who gets after it.

If the Flyers were to draft him, they'd have a pretty solid picture of winger prospects, featuring Eklund, Alex Bump, Nikita Grebenkin and Denver Barkey.

Similarly with Frondell, the Flyers should have in-depth reports on Eklund. They evaluate Sweden heavily, led by their director of European scouting Joakim Grundberg.

It's possible, though, that the Flyers have another player higher on their list and available at No. 6.

