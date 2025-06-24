Swedish center with ‘no holes to his game' could be solid pick for Flyers

The 2025 NHL draft is a huge one for the Flyers' rebuild.

Not only does Danny Briere have a lot of high-round picks at his disposal, but he also could be creative in how he uses them.

"There are all kinds of possibilities here," the Flyers' general manager said in April. "I think it's really exciting going into it. It's powerful to have so many picks like that. I think a lot of teams will be wanting to have discussions with us to make some things happen — teams that don't have picks or teams that want to tweak things."

So it's a busy time for the Flyers leading up to the draft, which will be held June 27-28. The first round is Friday at 7 p.m. ET, while Rounds 2-7 are Saturday starting at noon ET.

"There are really good players in this draft," TSN director of scouting Craig Button said May 27 in a phone interview with NBC Sports Philadelphia. "Maybe people say it's not a good draft; I'm not buying it. I think this draft has got lots of good players."

After the Trevor Zegras trade, the Flyers are slotted to make 10 picks, including three first-rounders and three second-rounders. Their first-round selections will come at No. 6 (own pick), No. 22 (Sean Walker trade) and No. 31 (Oilers trade).

Before the draft arrives, we're breaking down first-round targets for the Flyers.

Next up:

Milton Gastrin

Position: Center

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 194

Shoots: Left

Team: MoDo

Scouting report

Gastrin will fly under the radar a bit because of the other top-ranked Swedish forwards, but he possesses a well-roundedness that should attract teams.

His two-way game is sound down the middle. He's smart, he does the little things and he has leadership qualities.

"Another high-character young man," Dan Marr, the vice president of NHL Central Scouting, said June 11 in a phone interview with NBC Sports Philadelphia. "He comes from that Swedish hockey factory MoDo up in the north. They're kind of born there to play hockey, it's in his blood.

"But he's very focused, very motivated. He's a really good athlete. There are no holes to his game. He has got good size, he's a strong skater, very good puck skills, very, very good hockey sense."

The freshly-turned 18-year-old is the third-ranked international skater by NHL Central Scouting, behind fellow Swedes Anton Frondell and Victor Eklund.

For MoDo's under-20 team this season, Gastrin put up over a point per game with 18 goals and 24 assists in 40 games. At the 2025 IIHF U-18 World Junior Championship that ended last month, Gastrin was the captain of Team Sweden, which won silver. He had 10 points (three goals, seven assists), 18 shots and a minus-1 rating in seven games.

"I was so impressed with that Sweden U-18 team," Marr, who worked in scouting and player development for over 20 years, said. "If they would have had the advantage that the U.S. team has, where they play together all year, I don't know that they would have lost a game at the U-18 world championship. It's just a strong, strong group from Sweden this year."

Gastrin is not one to blow people away with flashiness or explosiveness. His upside won't be viewed as high as other centers, which could hurt his stock.

Button has Gastrin as the 21st-best player in the draft, while EliteProspects.com has him at No. 45.

Fit with Flyers

There's a chance Gastrin will be available to the Flyers at No. 22 and maybe even No. 31. He might be seen as a safe pick, but that's not a terrible thing in that range.

The Flyers should be getting high-end talent at No. 6, so a reliable center with a good floor late in the first round could be intriguing. The club took a Swedish pivot in the second round last summer with Jack Berglund.

But the Flyers have definitely taken some swings in the first round and we'll see if they have another player further up their board when those second and third first-round spots come up.

