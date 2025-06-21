Big winger with ‘really good top-end speed' might be around Flyers at No. 22

The 2025 NHL draft is a huge one for the Flyers' rebuild.

Not only does Danny Briere have a lot of high-round picks at his disposal, but he also could be creative in how he uses them.

"There are all kinds of possibilities here," the Flyers' general manager said in April. "I think it's really exciting going into it. It's powerful to have so many picks like that. I think a lot of teams will be wanting to have discussions with us to make some things happen — teams that don't have picks or teams that want to tweak things."

So it's a busy time for the Flyers leading up to the draft, which will be held June 27-28. The first round is Friday at 7 p.m. ET, while Rounds 2-7 are Saturday starting at noon ET.

"There are really good players in this draft," TSN director of scouting Craig Button said May 27 in a phone interview with NBC Sports Philadelphia. "Maybe people say it's not a good draft; I'm not buying it. I think this draft has got lots of good players."

The Flyers are slotted to make 11 picks, including three first-rounders and four second-rounders. Their first-round selections will come at No. 6 (own pick), No. 22 (Sean Walker trade) and No. 31 (Oilers trade).

Before the draft arrives, we're breaking down first-round targets for the Flyers.

Next up:

Lynden Lakovic

Position: Winger

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 200

Shoots: Left

Team: Moose Jaw

Scouting report

An excellent skater for a big body, Lakovic offers a dangerous package in transition. He's imposing off the rush because he can separate and score with a smooth stride and plus shot.

Despite missing over a quarter of the 2024-25 campaign with a lower-body injury, the 18-year-old still led the Warriors in goals (27), points (58) and shots (183). Those numbers came in 47 games — 21 fewer than some of his teammates — on a rebuilding team.

"He has got that size," Dan Marr, the vice president of NHL Central Scouting, said June 11 in a phone interview with NBC Sports Philadelphia. "And he's really appealing because he can skate, he has got really good top-end speed, a good pull-away gear. Teams like that appeal about him because when he uses that speed to pull away and get the opportunity, he has got a good touch around the net, where he can finish."

Lakovic is the 14th-ranked North American skater by NHL Central Scouting. He'll need to round out his game as he develops and prove he can grind for his offense, as well.

"He's just one of the big guys that needs a little more time, but he could end up being, out of this draft class, better than some of the players that get taken ahead of him," Marr, who worked in scouting and player development for over 20 years, said. "I don't know that he realizes what his top end is."

EliteProspects.com has Lakovic pegged as the 14th-best player in the draft, while Button has him at No. 23.

"This is what our opinion is, that he has a pretty high ceiling," Marr said. "Down the road, he may be one of these guys that when you do a re-draft, he could go a little higher."

Fit with Flyers

Lakovic could intrigue the Flyers if he's within their reach at No. 22. Not many 6-foot-4 wingers can move like him and there's scoring potential to go along with it.

If the Flyers were to draft him, they'd add to a good mix of left winger prospects that includes Alex Bump, Nikita Grebenkin and Denver Barkey.

While it's very difficult to read how wingers with size and finesse will translate to the pro level, Lakovic seems to have middle-six upside.

