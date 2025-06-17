Flyers' future power play QB? 6-foot-4 defenseman has ‘offensive punch'

The 2025 NHL draft is a huge one for the Flyers' rebuild.

Not only does Danny Briere have a lot of high-round picks at his disposal, but he also could be creative in how he uses them.

"There are all kinds of possibilities here," the Flyers' general manager said in April. "I think it's really exciting going into it. It's powerful to have so many picks like that. I think a lot of teams will be wanting to have discussions with us to make some things happen — teams that don't have picks or teams that want to tweak things."

So it's a busy time for the Flyers leading up to the draft, which will be held June 27-28. The first round is Friday at 7 p.m. ET, while Rounds 2-7 are Saturday starting at noon ET.

"There are really good players in this draft," TSN director of scouting Craig Button said May 27 in a phone interview with NBC Sports Philadelphia. "Maybe people say it's not a good draft; I'm not buying it. I think this draft has got lots of good players."

The Flyers are slotted to make 11 picks, including three first-rounders and four second-rounders. Their first-round selections will come at No. 6 (own pick), No. 22 (Sean Walker trade) and either No. 31 or 32 (Oilers trade).

Before the draft arrives, we're breaking down first-round targets for the Flyers.

Next up:

Jackson Smith

Position: Defenseman

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 199

Shoots: Left

Team: Tri-City

Scouting report

Smith is that modern defenseman who is super fun to watch. He skates and handles the puck like a forward, darting up the ice and carving through coverages with all kinds of maneuvers.

"I think teams will gravitate toward him just for the simple fact that the style he plays is the style that's being played in the NHL, where are a number of players are having success at that," Dan Marr, the vice president of NHL Central Scouting, said last Wednesday in a phone interview with NBC Sports Philadelphia. "So he's definitely offensively wired. He's a D-man that likes to have the green light, so that when there's an opportunity, he can skate and lead a rush with the puck."

Fueled by that ability and confidence, Smith put up 54 points (11 goals, 43 assists) in 68 regular-season games for the 2024-25 Americans. He had a plus-2 rating on a team that had a minus-34 goal differential and led all WHL defensemen in overtime goals with three. He also just turned 18 years old last month.

As the 13th-ranked North American skater by NHL Central Scouting, Smith has the key ingredients to be a team's power play quarterback in the future.

"He has got a really good game at the offensive blue line," Marr, who worked in scouting and player development for over 20 years, said. "Power plays today are so important to teams, so I just think because he brings an offensive punch, he has got some size and his skating is good, teams are going to find him appealing."

At the 2025 IIHF U-18 World Junior Championship that ended last month, Smith recorded four goals, an assist, 17 shots and a plus-7 rating in seven games for gold-winning Team Canada.

Just like any offensive-minded blueliner, Smith will have to eventually prove he can defend against pros and be reliable enough in his own zone. What helps his case is that he has the size to do it.

EliteProspects.com has Smith pegged as the sixth-best player in the draft, while Button has him at No. 12.

"I don't want to say that he's not responsible defensively, but all these young D-men, all of them have to learn how to play defense in the National Hockey League," Marr said. "And that's teachable. What's harder to teach is the offensive game that he brings."

Fit with Flyers

Centers are prevalent toward the front of this draft and the Flyers should have a decent shot at landing one. But if their top names go off the board, perhaps Smith will be high on their list as the second-best defenseman in the class.

Cam York and Emil Andrae, two of the Flyers' young lefty shots, don't have a ton of length, so Smith would add some size there down the road. His potential to run the point should be intriguing; the Flyers have sported an NHL-worst 13.7 power play percentage over the last four seasons combined.

But Smith may end up being somewhat of a reach for the Flyers at No. 6 and gone before they're back on the clock at No. 22.

