Younger brother of Flyers prospect is ‘complete' center and option at No. 6

The 2025 NHL draft is a huge one for the Flyers' rebuild.

Not only does Danny Briere have a lot of high-round picks at his disposal, but he also could be creative in how he uses them.

"There are all kinds of possibilities here," the Flyers' general manager said in April. "I think it's really exciting going into it. It's powerful to have so many picks like that. I think a lot of teams will be wanting to have discussions with us to make some things happen — teams that don't have picks or teams that want to tweak things."

So it's a busy time for the Flyers leading up to the draft, which will be held June 27-28. The first round is Friday at 7 p.m. ET, while Rounds 2-7 are Saturday starting at noon ET.

"There are really good players in this draft," TSN director of scouting Craig Button said last Tuesday in a phone interview with NBC Sports Philadelphia. "Maybe people say it's not a good draft; I'm not buying it. I think this draft has got lots of good players."

The Flyers are slotted to make 11 picks, including three first-rounders and four second-rounders. Their first-round selections will come at No. 6 (own pick), No. 22 (Sean Walker trade) and either No. 31 or 32 (Oilers trade).

Before the draft arrives, we're breaking down first-round targets for the Flyers.

Next up:

Caleb Desnoyers

Position: Center

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 178

Shoots: Left

Team: Moncton

Scouting report

Flyers fans should recognize the name.

Caleb Desnoyers is the 18-year-old brother of Flyers prospect Elliot Desnoyers, a 2020 fifth-round pick who made his NHL debut in February 2023.

The younger Desnoyers has developed into one of the better prospects among the 2025 draft class. He sees the ice at an exceptional level and loves to play the full length of the rink.

"I see Caleb as a second-line center, but someone I want on my team," Button, a former NHL GM and scout, said. "He might be more that. I know Caleb really likes to pattern his game after Jonathan Toews, and we know what type of player he was — Jonathan Toews is an elite Hall of Famer.

"But that style of game, somebody that if he's not scoring, he's helping you in so many other ways. And he's always helping you in someway. He's a great competitor, he's really smart."

Desnoyers was second in the QMJHL with 1.50 points per game this season. He put up 35 goals and 49 assists through 56 games. He scored a league-best 11 game-winning goals, had a plus-51 rating and won 63.7 percent of his faceoffs. On his list, Button has Desnoyers ranked as the seventh-best player in the draft.

"If you asked me to put it into a percentage, I would be 80 or 85 percent certain that he's a second-line center and a two-way for sure," Button said. "And maybe he has got a 15, 20 percent chance to be a No. 1. I'm not ruling him out, but you make these types of projections. That's what I see him as — I use the term, he's in it to win it. That's how Caleb plays. He's a hell of a leader, he's just a really, really well-rounded, complete player."

In the playoffs, Desnoyers had a terrific run with 30 points (nine goals, 21 assists) over 19 games, leading Moncton to the QMJHL title. EliteProspects.com has him at No. 7 overall on its list, while NHL Central Scouting has him pegged as the seventh-ranked North American skater.

"He might be like Ryan O'Reilly," Button said.

The Predators' center has a Stanley Cup ring and a Selke Trophy on his résumé.

"Ryan O'Reilly, when he was in his prime," Button said, "we're talking elite second-line center."

Fit with Flyers

The good thing is the Flyers likely have a lot of familiarity with Desnoyers, who plays a position of need.

The potential of him complementing Matvei Michkov down the road has appeal to it. Desnoyers' hockey IQ and vision would jibe well with Michkov, who reads the ice through a unique lens and can finish.

Could the Flyers want a player with a higher ceiling? That's possible, and maybe a different center will be there for them. But Desnoyers and Jett Luchanko would be solid down the middle for the future.

"There are elite second-line centers in the league," Button said. "And they're important to your team. ... How many true No. 1 centers are there in the league — 10, 12? And Edmonton has two of them."

More targets

