Dorwart's hard-working climb leads to opportunity with Flyers

VOORHEES, N.J. — Karsen Dorwart left his home state of Oregon at just 14 years old to pursue his hockey dreams.

The road that featured many stops, lots of travel and tons of dedication has brought him to the Flyers.

The 22-year-old center will make his NHL debut Saturday when the Flyers visit the Canadiens (7 p.m. ET/NBCSP).

Just six days ago, Dorwart saw his junior season at Michigan State come to an end in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Two days later, the free agent signed an entry-level contract with the Flyers. Now he's set to play in an NHL game at the rowdy Bell Centre against a Montreal team pushing for the playoffs.

Flyers give Karsen Dorwart stick taps as he leads stretches after practice. pic.twitter.com/MZOjgWIrCk — Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) April 2, 2025

"It's pretty special," Dorwart said Wednesday after his first practice. "It has kind of been a quick few days, but I'm just super excited. Everyone here has been great and made the transition for me really easy. I'm just excited to play."

As a youngster, Dorwart moved to San Jose, California and played two seasons for the junior Sharks. He billeted with former NHLer Curtis Brown and his family. Brown played 736 career games and coached in the junior Sharks program.

"That was just unbelievable experience," Dorwart said. "They were awesome for me."

He then went to the East Coast and attended Hotchkiss, a boarding school in Connecticut, for two years before heading to the Midwest to play a season with the USHL's Sioux Falls Stampede. The undrafted product was recruited to play at Michigan State, where he spent three seasons and put up 92 points in 111 games.

"I've kind of been all over," Dorwart said. "So many great people helped me in all those spots and I'm very thankful for them."

His parents Gregg and Janelle and sister Kalli will be at his debut in Montreal. He'll become the ninth player from Oregon to ever make the NHL.

"I was blessed to have so many influential people that helped me during my time there and just growing up," the Sherwood native said. "They deserve all the credit in the world to help me get to the next point."

Dorwart centered Nicolas Deslauriers and Garnet Hathaway on the Flyers' fourth line at practice and was on the second power play unit. Deslauriers and Hathaway are physical wingers that should allow Dorwart to feel comfortable and play his game.

"He looks like a worker to me," Flyers interim head coach Brad Shaw said. "That can be a real effective line. ... Going on the road, they're two very veteran guys, probably can help calm the nerves a little bit and help keep him on focus and on point."

Karsen Dorwart, a @MSU_Hockey product, is here with Flyers. He’ll wear No. 23. He’s talking to interim head coach Brad Shaw. pic.twitter.com/UJlyfFW0gO — Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) April 2, 2025

The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder is regarded as a smart and responsible center. He was second on the Spartans this season with 31 points (13 goals, 18 assists) in 35 games and had a plus-20 rating for a team that went 26-7-4. Over his three seasons at Michigan State, he had a plus-38 mark.

"I asked him the first time I met him, 'What's your best asset?' He said his head, his brain, he really thinks the game well he feels," Shaw said. "That's a great answer for me, I like guys that are aware on the ice. But I was impressed with how he got around today, it's not easy, sometimes your first day, a lot of nerves out there. Seems like a really centered and focused and humble young man."

Dorwart was considered one of the better college free agents on the market. Flyers president of hockey operations Keith Jones and general manager Danny Briere stayed on him this season. And it didn't hurt that the Flyers had an opportunity for him, especially with their organizational need at center.

"I did have some other options, but I think just the interest from the brass, Jonesy and Briere, they were unbelievable with me all year, they showed a lot of interest," Dorwart said. "One thing they had mentioned was opportunity up the middle. For me as a center, that was exciting. Obviously you've got to work for everything you're going to get, but it reminded me a lot of when I first got to MSU, so I think that was exciting for me."