USHL team to honor Johnny Gaudreau by retiring his No. 8 jersey

Before going to Boston College and then making the NHL, Gaudreau played for Dubuque in the USHL

By Jordan Hall

Johnny Gaudreau, who played for the USHL's Dubuque Fighting Saints in 2010-11, will have his No. 8 jersey retired by the team during a pregame ceremony Saturday night.

As a 17-year-old, Gaudreau had a memorable season with the Fighting Saints, leading the team to a USHL title. He became a part owner of the club as an NHL player and his No. 8 will be the first retired by Dubuque.

The Fighting Saints are honoring the family of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau. The brothers were tragically killed last summer on Aug. 29 in Salem County, New Jersey, when they were struck by a drunk driver while riding their bicycles.

The Flyers hosted the family for an emotional night Dec. 21, when the team faced Johnny Gaudreau's former NHL club the Blue Jackets.

On Saturday night in Dubuque, the Fighting Saints will donate proceeds from the team's 50-50 to the John and Matthew Gaudreau Foundation.

