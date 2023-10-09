Philadelphia Flyers

How to watch Flyers games on NBC Sports Philadelphia in 2023-24 season

NBC Sports Philadelphia remains the primary home of Flyers games this season

By NBC Sports Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A new season of Philadelphia Flyers hockey is here.

The Orange and Black enter the 2023-24 NHL season looking to take a step forward in Year 2 under head coach John Tortorella. And, as the primary home of Flyers games, NBC Sports Philadelphia will have you covered from opening puck-drop through Game 82.

Here's what you need to know to watch the Flyers in action this season.

How to watch Flyers games on NBC Sports Philadelphia

NBC Sports Philadelphia will broadcast 70 of the Flyers' regular-season games, with each being carried on either NBC Sports Philadelphia or NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus.

How to stream Philadelphia Flyers games live online in 2023-24

Each NBC Sports Philadelphia broadcast of Flyers games will also be available to stream on NBC.com and the NBC Sports App.

NBC Sports Philadelphia Flyers broadcast team

Longtime play-by-play announcer Jim Jackson will lead NBCSP's live game coverage alongside former Flyer and new primary color analyst Brian Boucher.

NBC Sports Philadelphia Flyers Pregame and Postgame Live

Flyers Pregame Live will begin a half hour before every Flyers game broadcasted on NBC Sports Philadelphia this season. Flyers Postgame Live will begin right after the final horn sounds.

Ashlyn Sullivan will host both shows and be joined by analysts Al Morganti and Scott Hartnell.

