Judge declares mistrial in Carter Hart, Hockey Canada sex assault case

By The Associated Press

Carter Hart looks off into distance in Canada jersey.
Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images

  • A judge declared a mistrial in the sexual assault case involving five former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team.
  • The ruling from a judge in Ontario means a new trial will be held for Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote, who have all pleaded not guilty to sexual assault. McLeod has also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of being a party to the offense of sexual assault.
  • The trial began Wednesday. Ontario Superior Court Justice Maria Carroccia brought jurors back Friday morning and informed them that they were being discharged.

A judge declared a mistrial Friday in the sexual assault case involving five former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team.

The ruling from a judge in Ontario means a new trial will be held for Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote, who have all pleaded not guilty to sexual assault.

McLeod has also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of being a party to the offense of sexual assault.

The trial began Wednesday and the prosecution’s first witness only briefly took the stand before testimony was put on hold for legal arguments that took place in the absence of the jury.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Maria Carroccia brought jurors back Friday morning and informed them that they were being discharged.

The charges against the players relate to an encounter that took place in a hotel room in Ontario in June 2018 when many of the team’s members were in London for a Hockey Canada gala.

