Flyers suffer 9th loss in last 10 games after good effort is spoiled by quick OT

The Flyers have taken their fair share of gut punches as this 2024-25 season stumbles to the finish line.

They took another one Saturday afternoon with a 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars at American Airlines Center.

Dallas scored the winner just nine seconds into the bonus session.

The Flyers fell behind 2-0 for the fourth straight game, but second-period goals from Travis Konecny and Ryan Poehling erased the deficit. John Tortorella's club went to OT for the 20th time this season and dropped to 11-9 after regulation.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The Flyers (28-34-9) have lost four straight. They've had five losing streaks of four or more games this season.

They're 1-8-1 over their last 10 games, a stretch in which they've scored just 1.50 goals per game and given up 3.80. They've also lost 17 of their last 23 games (6-14-3).

The Flyers were swept by the Stars (44-21-4) in their two-game regular-season series. They lost to Dallas, 4-1, in January at the Wells Fargo Center, a "sh--ty" game that elicited boos.

• Ivan Fedotov's start Saturday lasted only one period.

The Stars scored two goals on their first two shots. They had just three shots in the first period but went into intermission with a 2-0 lead.

Samuel Ersson took over for Fedotov at the start of the second period. He made 15 saves on 16 shots. His lone blemish came in overtime when he was a bit lackadaisical playing the puck outside of his crease and Thomas Harley made him pay.

The Flyers entered Saturday with an NHL-worst .875 save percentage. Last season, they lost Carter Hart in January because of the Hockey Canada sexual assault case. They finished tied with the Senators for the league's worst save percentage at .884.

"When Carter left, that threw this into turmoil," Tortorella said two and a half months ago. "It is what it is, we've lived with it, we continue to live with it and we do the best we can."

Dallas netminder Jake Oettinger stopped 22 of the Flyers' 24 shots.

Konecny scored a huge goal for the Flyers and himself. It was his second marker in the last 24 games and it gave the Flyers some offensive life. Poehling then tallied his third goal in the last five games off an assist by Matvei Michkov, who ended a six-game slump of no points.

Overall, the Flyers have put together back-to-back competitive performances. They outshot the NHL-leading Capitals 28-16 two days ago, but lost, 3-2.

The Flyers dropped to 1-8-1 in their last 10 games with a 3-2 overtime loss Saturday to the Stars.

• The Flyers are five points up on the Sabres, who occupy last place in the Eastern Conference.

Buffalo, however, has played three fewer games. The clubs also have two head-to-head matchups left.

In the NHL standings, three Western Conference teams are below the Flyers: the Predators, Blackhawks and Sharks.

• The Flyers' power play went 0 for 3, dropping to 0 for 28 in March. In the last 27 games, it's 5 for 62.

The Flyers are at 13.9 percent on the season.

Ashlyn Sullivan sat down with John Tortorella for a four-part interview. In Part 3, the head coach discussed Matvei Michkov's rookie season and the Flyers' struggling power play.

• Garnet Hathaway (undisclosed) and Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body) remained out.

• The Flyers are right back at it Sunday when they visit the Blackhawks (3 p.m. ET/NBCSP).

Tortorella's club is 1-9-1 in the second game of back-to-back sets and has been outscored 45-25.

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Simplecast | RSS | Watch on YouTube