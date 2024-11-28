Flyers win in OT as late rally gives them another 3rd-period comeback

The Flyers will enjoy their Thanksgiving dinner after finding a way to beat the Predators, 3-2, in overtime Wednesday night at Bridgestone Arena.

Sean Couturier tipped home a lead pass from Travis Konecny just over halfway through the bonus session to give the Flyers a come-from-behind win in Nashville, Tennessee.

Morgan Frost forced OT by scoring on a redirection with 11.4 seconds left in regulation.

On the eve of Thanksgiving, John Tortorella's club went to overtime for the seventh time in the last 10 games. The Flyers improved to 7-2-3 in games decided by one goal and now have six third-period comebacks.

Scott Laughton scored the Flyers' other goal. Couturier also had an assist on the game-tying goal and was a plus-2. He won a key faceoff in the defensive zone before scoring the winner.

Aleksei Kolosov kept the Flyers in it and his teammates blocked 32 shots for him.

The Flyers (10-10-3) have earned at least a point in eight of their last 10 games (6-2-2) and 11 of their last 16 (9-5-2).

They don't see the Predators (7-12-4) again until the end of March when the clubs meet in Philadelphia.

• Frost has goals in back-to-back games. Prior to that, he had scored one in 17 games.

The 25-year-old center made a great play getting to the net for an opportunity to score the equalizer. The Flyers would love if this is the start of him turning it on like he has down the stretch the previous two seasons.

• After picking up his first career NHL victory four days ago, Kolosov converted 25 saves on 27 shots for win No. 2.

The 22-year-old allowed somewhat of a leaky goal in the first period when Ryan O'Reilly blasted one from the circle. Laughton appeared to abandon that area, leaving O'Reilly open for the shot, which snuck between Kolosov and the post. The goal put the Flyers in a 2-1 hole about three and a half minutes after Laughton tied things up.

But Kolosov responded well in the second period. He made four saves on a penalty kill in the opening 2:04 minutes of the frame. He turned away all nine shots he faced in the period to keep the Flyers down only one at intermission.

The Flyers looked tired at times. They're amid a stretch of four games in six days. They had to play a ton of defense Wednesday night and had little going offensively. It's why the comeback felt so improbable.

Nashville netminder Juuse Saros stopped 20 of the Flyers' 23 shots.

• Rasmus Ristolainen was a beast. He sprung Konecny with an outlet pass on the game-winning goal and had eight blocked shots. Over the last three games, the 30-year-old defenseman has three assists and a plus-6 rating.

• Jamie Drysdale (upper body) missed an eighth straight game and Samuel Ersson (lower body) a seventh straight. Both have been considered day to day.

• The Flyers are back home for a Black Friday showdown with the Rangers (1 p.m. ET/NBCSP).

