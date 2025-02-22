Flyers go off for 6 goals to beat McDavid, Oilers in first game out of the break

Sean Couturier's line was brilliant Saturday afternoon, leading the Flyers to a 6-3 win over the Oilers at the Wells Fargo Center.

The captain and his wingers Owen Tippett and Matvei Michkov combined for four goals and four assists. Tippett had two markers, the second of which gave the Flyers a 4-3 lead in the second period.

Couturier's tally put the Flyers ahead 3-2 in the middle stanza. Michkov had one of his two assists on Couturier's goal and also opened the game's scoring in the first period with his 17th of the season.

All three forwards had a plus-5 rating.

Rasmus Ristolainen iced the game with a long empty-netter.

After going 13 days without a game because of the 4 Nations Face-Off break, John Tortorella's club looked reenergized and dynamic offensively. Before the break, the Flyers (25-26-7) were able to snap a five-game skid. And they knew they had reinforcements on the way (more on that below).

"I want us to take a run at trying to put a run together because other than six, seven, eight teams in this league, it is a .500 league," Tortorella said a little over two weeks ago. "We're below .500 now, but you have a good run, you're right back in the thick of things. That's the way I'm approaching it and I still think we have a lot of meaningful games left."

The Flyers went 1-0-1 against the Oilers (34-18-4) this season. Back in October, they suffered a 4-3 overtime loss despite Michkov scoring two goals.

• Michkov showed his elite vision on Couturier's goal.

The 20-year-old rookie needed the break maybe more than any other Flyer. He had his best stuff Saturday and he's now just one point shy of 40.

Michkov has five points (three goals, two assists) in two career meetings with Connor McDavid and Edmonton. There is no doubt he gets up for big moments.

Tippett also had a ton of jump to his game and Couturier complemented the two wingers extremely well.

• Samuel Ersson continued to do his job in net with 14 saves on 17 shots. He has been awfully good since Christmas.

The Flyers held Connor McDavid scoreless. Since the superstar center entered the league as an 18-year-old, the Flyers have gone 6-2-0 against the Oilers when he visits Philadelphia. In those eight matchups, McDavid has put up nine points (three goals, six assists).

At Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, McDavid has wreaked havoc on the Flyers with 24 points (eight goals, 16 assists) over nine games. The Flyers are just 2-6-1 in those matchups.

Two days ago, the three-time MVP buried the gold-winning overtime goal for Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off to beat Team USA.

Oilers netminder Stuart Skinner stopped 26 of the Flyers' 31 shots.

• Andrei Kuzmenko padded the Flyers' lead to 5-3 in the second period on a superb give-and-go power play goal. It was the trade acquisition's first goal with the Flyers in his second game.

The 29-year-old Russian is gifted offensively and the Flyers have badly needed that type of playmaking on their power play.

• With the help of the break, the Flyers were a much healthier team Saturday compared to when they last played two weeks ago.

Tippett, Ristolainen, Egor Zamula and Ryan Poehling all returned from upper-body injuries.

"I think the break came at a good time for me," Tippett said. "Obviously it sucks being out, but luckily it came at a good time and I'm happy to be back in."

And the Flyers got their first look at Jakob Pelletier. Over three weeks after being acquired in the trade with the Flames, the 23-year-old winger finally made his Flyers debut.

Pelletier played on the fourth line and gave the Flyers solid minutes.

• The Flyers are scheduled to practice Monday at 11 a.m. ET before hosting the Penguins on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET/NBCSP).

