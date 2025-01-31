Laughton fights Tsyplakov, Michkov gets in-game benching and Flyers lose

There were plenty of developments Thursday night at the Wells Fargo Center as the Flyers lost to the Islanders, 3-0.

The club was blanked for a second straight game.

The Flyers (23-24-6) have lost four of their last five games (1-4-0), a stretch in which they've been outscored 19-6.

John Tortorella's team dropped to 1-8-1 in the second game of back-to-back sets and has been outscored 42-24. It lost Wednesday night to the Devils, 5-0, and lost Owen Tippett in the process. The 25-year-old winger was out Thursday night after taking a hard open-ice hit early in the second period against New Jersey.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The Flyers are 1-2-0 against the Islanders (23-20-7) this season. The clubs meet once more April 12 in Philadelphia.

• Scott Laughton dropped the gloves with Maxim Tsyplakov, a fight that stemmed from two weeks ago when the New York forward delivered an illegal check to Ryan Poehling's head. Poehling has been out since with a head injury.

Tsyplakov didn't receive a penalty during that game but was given a three-game suspension the next day.

• Matvei Michkov didn't play the second half of the game after being on the ice for the Islanders' first goal. The prized rookie finished the night with only 8:30 minutes.

On Simon Holmstrom's marker, Michkov appeared to leave the defensive zone a little early.

Tortorella has said that the 20-year-old winger will sit from time to time if the Flyers feel he's not grasping something.

Michkov had a power play goal overturned in the first period by a New York coach's challenge. Video review deemed that Morgan Frost interfered with Islanders netminder Ilya Sorokin.

More: Minutes cut, early for practice — Michkov working through NHL struggles

• Ivan Fedotov made 25 saves on 28 shots.

Marc Gatcomb finished a 2-on-0 in the second period to pad New York's lead to 2-0.

Kyle Palmieri added to the advantage in the third period and that was pretty much the game.

Sorokin was once again a problem for the Flyers. He stopped all 24 of their shots. The 29-year-old entered with a 1.64 goals-against average and .944 save percentage lifetime against the Flyers.

• Frost went up the tunnel in the second period before eventually returning to the bench. He took another shift but then didn't return, last playing with 8:22 minutes left in the middle stanza.

• Something to monitor:

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman and Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli reported that the Flyers and Flames are discussing a trade involving Calgary winger Andrei Kuzmenko.

The reports came out around the end of the second period.

• Adam Ginning was called up from AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley and played alongside Rasmus Ristolainen.

The move allowed the Flyers to reunite Cam York with Travis Sanheim and Nick Seeler with Jamie Drysdale.

• The Flyers are scheduled to practice Saturday at 11 a.m. ET in Voorhees, New Jersey before heading to Denver for a matchup Sunday with the Avalanche (3 p.m. ET/NBCSP+).

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Simplecast | RSS | Watch on YouTube