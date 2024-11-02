After losing Ersson early, Flyers get shut out by Bruins

The Flyers lost their No. 1 goaltender and mini winning streak Saturday afternoon in a 3-0 blanking to the Bruins at the Wells Fargo Center.

Samuel Ersson exited 7:36 minutes into the first period with a lower-body injury. Boston seized a 1-0 lead a little under six minutes later and John Tortorella's club trailed the rest of the way.

The Flyers (4-7-1) came in having won consecutive games for the first time this season and three of their last four.

But losing Ersson as early as they did felt like an awfully ominous sign for the day.

"I think right now we're struggling to really create some sustained offense," Sean Couturier said. "We're getting chances, but a lot of one-and-dones. We've got to find a way to get another gear here in our game."

The Bruins (5-6-1) got some revenge on the Flyers, who shut them out, 2-0, four days ago in Boston.

Jim Montgomery's team had lost its prior two games by a combined score of 10-2.

• Ersson made eight saves before departing. The Flyers could be in serious trouble if the 25-year-old is to miss any extended period of time. Their backups are two rookies with a combined five starts of NHL experience.

"Let's face it, we have a goaltending situation," Tortorella said over a week ago.

Aleksei Kolosov, a 22-year-old from Belarus, denied 20 of 22 shots in relief. The Flyers were slow to get back on the Bruins' 2-0 goal in the second period. Justin Brazeau blasted a shot off a feed from Brad Marchand.

Boston's third goal was an empty-netter.

In late September, it was uncertain if Kolosov was going to report to training camp. Now, he could be the guy if Ersson needs time.

"He has got some personality to his game," Tortorella said of Kolosov. "He fights."

Bruins netminder Joonas Korpisalo stopped all 20 of the Flyers' shots.

In the second period, Morgan Frost was denied in close and Bobby Brink rung iron. The Flyers couldn't generate much in the third period.

"It's frustrating for everyone obviously," Frost said. "I think we're more defense-oriented, but it's hard to win games when you're only scoring one goal or two goals or none. I think just capitalize on the chances and maybe try to get some more traffic in front of the goalie."

Offense has been a concern. The Flyers have scored four goals (one an empty-netter) over their last three games and entered with 2.73 per game on the season.

"Sometimes it goes like this, but the moment you start getting frustrated, it can lead into other parts of the game," Owen Tippett said. "We just have to continue to kind of do what we're doing and it'll break through hopefully."

Tortorella pointed out the importance of Tippett and Tyson Foerster, two young wingers who have combined for three goals thus far. Last season, they combined for 48, both finishing in the top four among the Flyers' goal scorers.

"We have just had a tough time developing offense, but when we do develop some good chances, finishing, too," Tortorella said. "This is where we're at right now. Tyson and Tip are two big guys for me. ... Just to get them going I think will help us. But they're both fighting it at the same time."

John Tortorella spoke to the media after the Flyers 3-0 loss to the Boston Bruins.

• Matvei Michkov, the NHL rookie of the month for October, went scoreless for a fourth straight game. More here on the 19-year-old's early growing pains after a fast start.

"He wants to carry a team, he wants to be the guy, and that's what we love about him," Tortorella said. "He's finding out what the National Hockey League is. There are going to be some struggles there with him as he enters the first year in the league. But he made some good plays today, he made some nice plays today that developed into some offense. It just has not transformed into goals and us consistently scoring goals."

Michkov and Couturier were each a minus-3 against the Bruins. Travis Konecny was a minus-2.

"I think Coots has worked his ass off in the middle of the ice," Tortorella said. "But other than that one game, it just hasn't developed into a bunch of offense."

• Prior to the game, the Flyers honored the late Jay Greenberg, a Hockey Hall of Fame journalist and author who died on Aug. 12, 2021. He was 71 years old.

The team held a dedication in the media room downstairs and unveiled the Jay Greenberg Press Row photo collage in the press box on the balcony level.

President of hockey operations Keith Jones and general manager Danny Briere attended the dedication.

Flyers honored the late Jay Greenberg, a Hockey Hall of Fame journalist and author, with a special dedication and the unveiling of Jay Greenberg Press Row.



Great job by everyone involved. Classy of Keith Jones and Danny Briere to attend. pic.twitter.com/FcqgZpXgw2 — Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) November 2, 2024

• The Flyers open a three-game road trip Tuesday when they visit the Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET/NBCSP).

