Flyers make one more trade, send Johnson back to where he won Cup

VOORHEES, N.J. — Erik Johnson will get another shot with the Avalanche.

The Flyers traded the veteran defenseman to Colorado, where he won the 2022 Stanley Cup. In return, the Flyers acquired winger Givani Smith. The 27-year-old will report to AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley.

Johnson, a veteran defenseman who turns 37 this month, played parts of 13 seasons with the Avalanche. He was once a teammate of Flyers general manager Danny Briere in Colorado.

"We had a really good relationship in Colorado," Johnson said last season. "He was only there the one year and I was in my mid-20s. I remember really looking up to him and respecting him a ton, and still did."

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The Flyers acquired Johnson from the Sabres at last season's trade deadline for depth on the back end. They liked his influence on the locker room and ability to give them minutes when needed, so they re-signed him in the offseason to a one-year, $1 million contract.

(More coming ...)

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Simplecast | RSS | Watch on YouTube