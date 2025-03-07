Flyers news

Flyers make one more trade, send Johnson back to where he won Cup

The defenseman won the 2022 Cup with Colorado

By Jordan Hall

NBC Universal, Inc.

VOORHEES, N.J. — Erik Johnson will get another shot with the Avalanche.

The Flyers traded the veteran defenseman to Colorado, where he won the 2022 Stanley Cup. In return, the Flyers acquired winger Givani Smith. The 27-year-old will report to AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Johnson, a veteran defenseman who turns 37 this month, played parts of 13 seasons with the Avalanche. He was once a teammate of Flyers general manager Danny Briere in Colorado.

"We had a really good relationship in Colorado," Johnson said last season. "He was only there the one year and I was in my mid-20s. I remember really looking up to him and respecting him a ton, and still did."

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The Flyers acquired Johnson from the Sabres at last season's trade deadline for depth on the back end. They liked his influence on the locker room and ability to give them minutes when needed, so they re-signed him in the offseason to a one-year, $1 million contract.

(More coming ...)

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:
Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Simplecast | RSSWatch on YouTube

Philadelphia Flyers

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Flyers and their rivals in the NHL from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Flyers news 4 hours ago

Flyers trade Laughton to Maple Leafs, ending his 12-year run in Philly

Flyers analysis 20 hours ago

Flyers, battling ‘distractions,' head into trade deadline with another lopsided loss

This article tagged under:

Flyers news
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us