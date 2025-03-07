Source: Flyers make one more trade, send Johnson back to where he won Cup

VOORHEES, N.J. — Erik Johnson will get another shot with the Avalanche.

The Flyers are sending the veteran defenseman to Colorado, where he won the 2022 Stanley Cup, a source confirmed Friday. In return, the Flyers are acquiring winger Givani Smith, according to a source.

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman and Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli first reported the deal.

Johnson, a veteran defenseman who turns 37 this month, played parts of 13 seasons with the Avalanche. He was once a teammate of Flyers general manager Danny Briere in Colorado.

"We had a really good relationship in Colorado," Johnson said last season. "He was only there the one year and I was in my mid-20s. I remember really looking up to him and respecting him a ton, and still did."

(More coming ...)

