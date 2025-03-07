Flyers news

Source: Flyers make one more trade, send Johnson back to where he won Cup

The defenseman won the 2022 Stanley Cup with Colorado

By Jordan Hall

NBC Universal, Inc.

VOORHEES, N.J. — Erik Johnson will get another shot with the Avalanche.

The Flyers are sending the veteran defenseman to Colorado, where he won the 2022 Stanley Cup, a source confirmed Friday. In return, the Flyers are acquiring winger Givani Smith, according to a source.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman and Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli first reported the deal.

Johnson, a veteran defenseman who turns 37 this month, played parts of 13 seasons with the Avalanche. He was once a teammate of Flyers general manager Danny Briere in Colorado.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

"We had a really good relationship in Colorado," Johnson said last season. "He was only there the one year and I was in my mid-20s. I remember really looking up to him and respecting him a ton, and still did."

(More coming ...)

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:
Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Simplecast | RSSWatch on YouTube

Philadelphia Flyers

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Flyers and their rivals in the NHL from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Flyers news 3 hours ago

Flyers trade Laughton to Maple Leafs, ending his 12-year run in Philly

Flyers analysis 19 hours ago

Flyers, battling ‘distractions,' head into trade deadline with another lopsided loss

This article tagged under:

Flyers news
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us