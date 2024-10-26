Flyers to miss York as defenseman recovers from upper-body injury

The Flyers will be without one of their top-pair defensemen for a minimum of two weeks as Cam York has to work his way back from an upper-body injury.

The 23-year-old was shaken up late in the third period of the Flyers' 6-3 loss Wednesday night to the Capitals after he took a hit from Nic Dowd along the back boards.

Erik Johnson filled in for York on Saturday afternoon as the Flyers hosted the Wild. General manager Danny Briere said the team will likely place York on injured reserve and it's expected to make some roster moves after Saturday's game. The Flyers can make a pair of transactions with York's injury and prospect Jett Luchanko being returned to his junior club Guelph.

Losing York for any period of time is a considerable loss for the Flyers. He has been arguably their best defensemen, leading the team in minutes per game (22:56) while putting up two goals and an assist.

The Flyers entered Saturday on a six-game losing streak, so they need every key piece possible as they try to climb out of a 1-5-1 hole.

Travis Konecny, who missed practice Friday and was considered day to day, played Saturday against Minnesota.