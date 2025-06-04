Flyers reportedly bringing in Svejkovsky for Tocchet's coaching staff

It looks like Rick Tocchet has found one of his assistant coaches.

Yogi Svejkovsky, who worked with Tocchet at the head coach's previous stop, is joining the Flyers' staff, according to a report Wednesday by David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period.

The 48-year-old coached under Tocchet for the last three seasons with the Canucks. In 2024-25, Svejkovsky oversaw Vancouver's 15th-ranked power play, which ran at 22.5 percent.

If Svejkovsky is tasked with running the Flyers' power play, he'll have his work cut out for him. The club's shortcomings on the man advantage have fallen squarely under the microscope.

Former assistant coach Rocky Thompson felt heat for the power play not improving under his watch. The Flyers operated at a league-worst 14.1 percent over Thompson's three seasons. Prior to his arrival, the Flyers owned a league-worst 12.6 mark.

"The power play's a sore point, and I get it, it's something that we're going to have to dive into," Tocchet said last month at his introductory press conference. "I have some thoughts on it and there are some really good people out there that we'll take a look at.

"There are some guys I think on this team that we can unleash. Because there are some guys here that have offensive minds and we've got to let these guys be creative out there with the power play."

Svejkovsky got his coaching start at the junior ranks in the WHL and has also coached at the prep level. As a player, he had a 113-game NHL career, putting up 23 goals and 19 assists between time with the Capitals and Lightning.

The Flyers are in the process of naming a whole new staff for Tocchet, as well as a new head coach of AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley.