From the team's draft outlook to trade proposals and offer sheets, Jordan Hall and Derek Souders have that and more on the latest Flyers Talk podcast.

• Takeaways from the Flyers' pre-draft press conference

• Is this the offseason to be aggressive on the trade route?

• Answering questions from our YouTube comment section

• How about the Panthers going back-to-back?