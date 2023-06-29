NHL Draft

Flyers snag another goalie in 3rd round

Flyers took Zavragin with 87th overall pick

By Jordan Hall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Flyers kicked off their Day 2 work at the 2023 NHL draft by picking a pair of goalies.

After trading into the second round to take Canadian netminder Carson Bjarnason, they drafted Russia goalie Egor Zavragin during the third round Thursday. It was their first of two third-round selections.

The 87th overall pick, a 6-foot-2, 187-pounder, was the 12th-ranked European goalie by NHL Central Scouting.

He doesn't turn 18 years old until August.

Zavragin had a 2.49 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage in 21 games this season for Mamonty Yugry at the Russian junior level.

