Source: Flyers signing Foerster to 2-year contract extension

Foerster was a restricted free agent coming off a 25-goal season for the Flyers

By Jordan Hall

The Flyers are signing Tyson Foerster to a new two-year, $7.5 million contract, a source confirmed Thursday to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

The bridge deal has an average annual value of $3.75 million. Foerster will remain a restricted free agent when it expires.

Daily Faceoff's Anthony Di Marco and Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman first reported the news.

Foerster has grown into a key foundation piece for the Flyers. The 23-year-old winger was second on the Flyers this season with 25 goals after putting up 20 as a rookie last year.

"You can tell he's a goal scorer," Samuel Ersson said in April. "You see that he's one of the toughest guys to stop in practice."

