Flyers sign one of their college prospects to his entry-level contract

Murchison played four years at Arizona State

By Jordan Hall

The Flyers inked defensive prospect Ty Murchison to his two-year entry-level contract Wednesday, a deal that kicks in next season when he's projected to open with AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley.

The 2021 fifth-round draft pick played four seasons at Arizona State. As a senior this season, he had four points (all assists), a plus-6 rating and 98 blocked shots in 37 games.

For his college career, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound lefty shot had 24 points (nine goals, 15 assists) over 146 games. In his last two seasons combined, he had 141 blocked shots.

The 22-year-old was drafted out of the U.S. national team development program.

"Good size, very good mobility, plays an aggressive style," Flyers assistant general manager Brent Flahr said when Murchison was drafted. "He's going to have to probably learn to tone things down a little bit as far as picking his spots when to be aggressive. But a kid that comes to play, plays hard and brings an aggressive nature, which is great."

