Flyers should have another NHL debut as Kaplan signs entry-level contract

The Flyers signed 2022 third-round pick Devin Kaplan to his three-year entry-level contract Tuesday.

The deal begins this season, so it sure looks like the 21-year-old winger is in line for his NHL debut Thursday when the Flyers wrap up the 2024-25 campaign on the road against the Sabres (7 p.m. ET/NBCSP).

Karsen Dorwart, a free agent who the Flyers signed out of Michigan State, made his NHL debut 10 days ago.

Kaplan, a Boston University product, had 18 points (10 goals, eight assists) in 38 games this season as a junior. The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder went to the Frozen Four in all three seasons with the Terriers. This season, he had an assist in Boston University's semifinal win over Penn State and in its national championship loss to Western Michigan.

Over his college career, Kaplan had 64 points (25 goals, 39 assists) and a plus-16 rating in 115 games. He plays with a power-forward style and a lot of bottom-six qualities.

Kaplan is expected to open next season with AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley.