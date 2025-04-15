Flyers news

Flyers sign their top college prospect to entry-level contract

Bump was over a point-per-game player for Western Michigan, which won the national championship

By Jordan Hall

The Flyers signed Alex Bump, a riser in their system, to his three-year entry-level contract Tuesday.

The deal begins next season, so Bump will report to AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley for the remainder of this season.

The 2022 fifth-round pick just won a national championship with Western Michigan. He led the Broncos in goals (23) and points (47) over 42 games and was named the National Collegiate Hockey Conference Forward of the Year. He had seven power play goals, four game-winning goals, 248 shots and a plus-11 mark.

Through two seasons at Western Michigan, the 21-year-old winger was over a point-per-game player, putting up 37 goals and 46 assists in 80 games.

"He just knows how to score," Flyers assistant general manager Brent Flahr said in July 2023. "I was talking to John LeClair earlier, there are kids that can really shoot the puck, most of these guys can really shoot the puck, but there are guys that can just score and he seems to have a knack for that."

More: Flyers should have another NHL debut as Kaplan signs entry-level contract

The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder was a big-time goal scorer at the high school level. He finished 2021-22 as the Associated Press' Minnesota Player of the Year.

He'll vie for a job with the Flyers come training camp in September. If he opens the 2025-26 season with the Phantoms, he'll be pushing for his NHL debut throughout the year.

