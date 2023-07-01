Flyers news

Briere makes another addition up front as Flyers sign Hathaway

The move wrapped up Flyers' Day 1 of free agency

By Jordan Hall

NBC Universal, Inc.

Danny Briere wasn't quite done.

The Flyers' general manager capped off his work on Day 1 of NHL free agency by signing the tough-to-play-against winger Garnet Hathaway.

The club inked the 31-year-old Saturday night to a two-year, $4.75 million contract. The deal has an annual cap hit of $2.375 million.

Hathaway had long been a pest to the Flyers. And the opponent he has scored against the most? The Flyers, with 11 points (five goals, six assists).

Last season, the Presidents' Trophy-winning Bruins acquired him in a February trade with the Capitals.

In 2021-22 with Washington, he put up career highs in goals (14), assists (12), plus-minus (plus-19) and minutes per game (13:23).

Hathaway has played in 31 career playoff games. The Flyers will look for him to provide depth and help their younger forwards in various ways.

