Flyers ink college free agent center with size out of Michigan State

Dorwart played three seasons for the Spartans

By Jordan Hall

The Flyers signed Michigan State center Karsen Dorwart to a two-year entry-level contract Saturday night.

He'll report to the big club for the rest of this season and have a chance to make his NHL debut. The Flyers have seven games remaining after beating the Sabres, 7-4, Saturday afternoon at the Wells Fargo Center.

Dorwart was considered one of the better college free agents on the market. As a junior this season, the 22-year-old was second on the Spartans with 31 points (13 goals, 18 assists) in 35 games and had a plus-20 rating.

Over his three-year career with Michigan State, Dorwart had 93 points (38 goals, 55 assists) and a plus-38 mark in 111 games. He has good size at 6-foot-1, 195 pounds and can win some faceoffs.

Center has been an organizational need for the Flyers, so Dorwart has a solid opportunity to work toward a role in the team's future.

