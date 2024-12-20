Flyers send Andrae to Phantoms before NHL roster freeze

The Flyers loaned Emil Andrae to AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley before Thursday's 11:59 p.m. ET NHL roster freeze.

The 22-year-old defenseman was back in the lineup for the team's 7-3 loss Thursday night to the Kings. He had been a healthy scratch the previous three games and came back for Cam York, who was benched.

Sending Andrae to the Phantoms revolved around roster flexibility for the Flyers, according to a source. The Flyers had been carrying two extra defensemen. But they have only 12 healthy forwards, so if they need to call one up, they now have a roster spot available. Players can still be recalled during the roster freeze, which ends next Saturday at 12:01 a.m. ET.

The Flyers have two more games before the NHL-mandated holiday break. They host the Blue Jackets on Saturday (7 p.m. ET/NBCSP) and visit the Penguins on Monday (7 p.m. ET/NBCSP+).

Andrae provided a real lift to the Flyers' defense in 20 games. He had a goal, four assists and a plus-3 rating in 19:18 minutes per game. He found chemistry with Rasmus Ristolainen and showed top-four potential.

But Andrae had "fought it" of late, John Tortorella said a little over a week ago, and he's still waivers exempt, making it easier for the Flyers to send him to Lehigh Valley. The Flyers still want to develop Egor Zamula, a 24-year-old who has a minus-12 rating in 16:10 minutes per game, but is not waivers exempt.

One would think Andrae has a good chance at rejoining the Flyers not too far down the line.

