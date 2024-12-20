Flyers news

Flyers send Andrae to Phantoms before NHL roster freeze

The 22-year-old defenseman had one goal, four assists and a plus-3 rating in 20 games

By Jordan Hall

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Flyers loaned Emil Andrae to AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley before Thursday's 11:59 p.m. ET NHL roster freeze.

The 22-year-old defenseman was back in the lineup for the team's 7-3 loss Thursday night to the Kings. He had been a healthy scratch the previous three games and came back for Cam York, who was benched.

>Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Sending Andrae to the Phantoms revolved around roster flexibility for the Flyers, according to a source. The Flyers had been carrying two extra defensemen. But they have only 12 healthy forwards, so if they need to call one up, they now have a roster spot available. Players can still be recalled during the roster freeze, which ends next Saturday at 12:01 a.m. ET.

The Flyers have two more games before the NHL-mandated holiday break. They host the Blue Jackets on Saturday (7 p.m. ET/NBCSP) and visit the Penguins on Monday (7 p.m. ET/NBCSP+).

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Andrae provided a real lift to the Flyers' defense in 20 games. He had a goal, four assists and a plus-3 rating in 19:18 minutes per game. He found chemistry with Rasmus Ristolainen and showed top-four potential.

But Andrae had "fought it" of late, John Tortorella said a little over a week ago, and he's still waivers exempt, making it easier for the Flyers to send him to Lehigh Valley. The Flyers still want to develop Egor Zamula, a 24-year-old who has a minus-12 rating in 16:10 minutes per game, but is not waivers exempt.

One would think Andrae has a good chance at rejoining the Flyers not too far down the line.

Philadelphia Flyers

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Flyers and their rivals in the NHL from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Flyers news 18 hours ago

‘He hasn't played well' — Tortorella benches York for Flyers vs. Kings

Flyers news Dec 17

As Flyers' third goalie, Fedotov remembering ‘patience' in ‘tough situation'

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:
Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Simplecast | RSSWatch on YouTube

This article tagged under:

Flyers news
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us