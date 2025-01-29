Flyers news

Ersson added to Team Sweden roster for 4 Nations Face-Off

The Flyers' goaltender will replace the Devils' Jacob Markstrom, who is dealing with a knee injury

By Jordan Hall

There will be another player representing the Flyers at the 4 Nations Face-Off next month.

Samuel Ersson was added to Team Sweden's roster Wednesday. The Flyers' goaltender is replacing Devils netminder Jacob Markstrom, who will miss the tournament because of a knee injury.

Ersson is joining Travis Konecny, Travis Sanheim and Rasmus Ristolainen as the Flyers' representatives. Konecny and Sanheim are on Team Canada, while Ristolainen is on Team Finland. John Tortorella will be an assistant coach for Team USA.

The tournament, which replaces the NHL All-Star break, will be held in Montreal and Boston from Feb. 12-20.

Ersson has been excellent over his last 10 starts, going 8-2-0 with a 1.96 goals-against average, .925 save percentage and one shutout. The 25-year-old is 15-8-2 with a 2.77 goals-against average and an .893 save percentage on the season.

