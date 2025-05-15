Flyers re-sign a pair of big forwards for depth

The Flyers brought back a couple of depth forwards Thursday.

The club re-signed Rodrigo Abols and Oscar Eklind to one-year contracts. Abols was a pending unrestricted free agent, while Eklind was a pending restricted free agent.

Both came to the organization last offseason from overseas.

Abols, a 6-foot-4 center, saw 22 games with the Flyers. He had two goals, three assists and a minus-10 mark. He made his NHL debut in January at 29 years old.

"Me and my wife were laughing about it, it's not your ordinary debut when you have a wife and a 3-year-old in the stands cheering you on for the solo lap," the Latvian native said then. "Hopefully I can inspire someone. I've always looked at Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, who actually came here, as well, in Philly. He had kind of a similar story — played in Sweden, came over here and carved out a good NHL career. Hopefully I can do something similar."

In 47 regular-season games with AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley, Abols put up 15 goals and 17 assists. He had a pair of goals over seven playoff games.

Eklind, a 6-foot-4 winger, had 22 points (five goals, 17 assists) and a plus-3 rating in 64 regular-season games for the Phantoms. He added a goal in seven playoff games.

Abols and Eklind will look to make an impression on new Flyers head coach Rick Tocchet come training camp in September.